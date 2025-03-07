Meghan Markle shares surprising detail about Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet 

Meghan Markle recently revealed surprising details about her two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
During her guest appearance on The Drew Berrymore Show, the Duchess of Sussex disclosed that her two adorable kids still pronounce some of the words with a British accent, similar to their father, Prince Harry.
While promoting her new Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, the mother-of-two shared that despite being born with an American accent, Archie and Lilibet sometimes speak in a British tone.
"Some of the words ... they still say with a British accent, so they’ll say Zebra. And what else do they say? They have these little moments where it comes out because they have very American accents," the Duchess explained.
The 43-year-old British royal family member further expressed her delight that her children often converse in their father's ancestral accent.
"But they say words that are just like him and I think it’s adorable," the former American actress noted.
This update came after Meghan made a heartfelt confession during a podcast with Mindy Kaling, she said, "You know I’m Sussex now."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who exchanged marital vows in 2018, welcomed their son Prince Archie on May 6, 2019, and Princess Lilibet was born on June 4, 2021.