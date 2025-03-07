Royal

Meghan Markle shares surprising detail about Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle shares her delight over Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's unexpected accent

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 07, 2025
Meghan Markle shares surprising detail about Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle shares surprising detail about Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet 

Meghan Markle recently revealed surprising details about her two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

During her guest appearance on The Drew Berrymore Show, the Duchess of Sussex disclosed that her two adorable kids still pronounce some of the words with a British accent, similar to their father, Prince Harry.

While promoting her new Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, the mother-of-two shared that despite being born with an American accent, Archie and Lilibet sometimes speak in a British tone.

"Some of the words ... they still say with a British accent, so they’ll say Zebra. And what else do they say? They have these little moments where it comes out because they have very American accents," the Duchess explained.

The 43-year-old British royal family member further expressed her delight that her children often converse in their father's ancestral accent.

"But they say words that are just like him and I think it’s adorable," the former American actress noted.

This update came after Meghan made a heartfelt confession during a podcast with Mindy Kaling, she said, "You know I’m Sussex now."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who exchanged marital vows in 2018, welcomed their son Prince Archie on May 6, 2019, and Princess Lilibet was born on June 4, 2021. 

King Charles shares first statement after Archie, Lilibet's new video
King Charles shares first statement after Archie, Lilibet's new video
Lady Gaga promises to uncover mysterious VMAs moment with Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga promises to uncover mysterious VMAs moment with Ariana Grande
Ireland's oldest university makes historic decision in 433 years
Ireland's oldest university makes historic decision in 433 years
BLACKPINK’s Jennie pens sweet note for fans after releasing solo album ‘Ruby’
BLACKPINK’s Jennie pens sweet note for fans after releasing solo album ‘Ruby’
King Charles shares first statement after Archie, Lilibet's new video
King Charles shares first statement after Archie, Lilibet's new video
Prince William makes sombre confession after video message backlash
Prince William makes sombre confession after video message backlash
Queen Camilla opens up on her hidden struggle amid Royal duties
Queen Camilla opens up on her hidden struggle amid Royal duties
King Charles' new show announcement sparks reaction: Everything we know so far
King Charles' new show announcement sparks reaction: Everything we know so far
Princess Victoria holds diplomatic meeting after talks with World Bank President
Princess Victoria holds diplomatic meeting after talks with World Bank President
King Felipe, Queen Letizia hold memoriam for 2004 train bombing victims
King Felipe, Queen Letizia hold memoriam for 2004 train bombing victims
Meghan Markle shares new video of Archie, Lilibet after King's announcement
Meghan Markle shares new video of Archie, Lilibet after King's announcement
King Charles shares sneak peek into 'exciting' broadcast: 'coming soon'
King Charles shares sneak peek into 'exciting' broadcast: 'coming soon'
Princess Beatrice makes first post-baby outing with husband Edoardo
Princess Beatrice makes first post-baby outing with husband Edoardo
Princess Isabella mirrors Princess Kate’s grace in striking new royal potrait
Princess Isabella mirrors Princess Kate’s grace in striking new royal potrait
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s face losing ‘big’ title after Duchess ‘warning shot’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s face losing ‘big’ title after Duchess ‘warning shot’
Prince William shares fresh statement ahead of Meghan Markle’s new interview
Prince William shares fresh statement ahead of Meghan Markle’s new interview