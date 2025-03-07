Trending

Neelam Muneer sets records straight on rumors about leaving showbiz after marriage

Neelam Muneer Khan tied the knot on January 4, 2025 in Dubai

Neelam Muneer has broken her silence on rumors about leaving entertainment industry after tying knot.

The Kahin Deep Jaley actress took to her Instagram stories to quash the rumors about her career.

"There are too many rumors going around regarding me. Therefore, I thought I should clarify and give rest to all misinformation," Neelam wrote.

She continued, "Yes, I have gotten married, and no, I am not leaving showbiz.”

“Acting is my passion, and how can I leave something which I love so much? God bless you all," the Dil Mom Ka Diya actress added.

The rumours about Neelam's career plans comes after she tied the knot with Muhammad Rashid in a private wedding ceremony in Dubai on January 4.

"Starting my new chapter of life with ‘Bismillah.' Remember us in your prayers," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Weeks after her marriage, Neelam announced her return to work with stunning selfie.

“I’m baaaack! After some amazing time , I m excited to be back doing what I love . ready to dive back in with a fresh perspective and a heart full of love,” she wrote on January 27.

For the unversed, Neelam Muneer made her acting debut with the drama series Thoda Sa Aasmaan.

