King Charles shares first statement after Archie, Lilibet's new video

King Charles has released a special message just hours after catching the glimpse of his grandchildren, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.
Royal Family's official Instagram shared a delightful video of King Charles from Buckingham Palace on Friday, offering a look into his collaboration with Apple Music for a Commonwealth Day broadcast.
The video which features aesthetic glimpses of the Royal Estate begins with Charles's statement, expressing his love for music.
The 76-year-old monarch, who has taken on the role of a DJ for The King's Music Room show, scheduled to be aired on March 10, 2025, created a playlist based on his favourite music.
In the video, Prince Harry and William's father opens the broadcast, noting, “Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others."
He continued, “It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places.”
Charles further added, “But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.”
This delightful statement from Charles comes after Meghan Markle's new Instagram video, in which she could be seen cooking thumbprint cookies alongside her close pals.
In the same video, Prince Harry and Meghan's kids were also featured while observing their mom as she prepared the yummy cookies.
To note, in Meghan's new video, the faces of her kids were not revealed.