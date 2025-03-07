Royal

King Charles shares first statement after Archie, Lilibet's new video

King Charles III releases video message as Meghan Markle drops Archie, Lilibet's delightful glimpses

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 07, 2025


King Charles has released a special message just hours after catching the glimpse of his grandchildren, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.

Royal Family's official Instagram shared a delightful video of King Charles from Buckingham Palace on Friday, offering a look into his collaboration with Apple Music for a Commonwealth Day broadcast.

The video which features aesthetic glimpses of the Royal Estate begins with Charles's statement, expressing his love for music.

The 76-year-old monarch, who has taken on the role of a DJ for The King's Music Room show, scheduled to be aired on March 10, 2025, created a playlist based on his favourite music.

In the video, Prince Harry and William's father opens the broadcast, noting, “Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others."

He continued, “It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places.”

Charles further added, “But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.”

This delightful statement from Charles comes after Meghan Markle's new Instagram video, in which she could be seen cooking thumbprint cookies alongside her close pals.

In the same video, Prince Harry and Meghan's kids were also featured while observing their mom as she prepared the yummy cookies.

To note, in Meghan's new video, the faces of her kids were not revealed. 

King Charles shares first statement after Archie, Lilibet's new video
King Charles shares first statement after Archie, Lilibet's new video
Lady Gaga promises to uncover mysterious VMAs moment with Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga promises to uncover mysterious VMAs moment with Ariana Grande
Ireland's oldest university makes historic decision in 433 years
Ireland's oldest university makes historic decision in 433 years
BLACKPINK’s Jennie pens sweet note for fans after releasing solo album ‘Ruby’
BLACKPINK’s Jennie pens sweet note for fans after releasing solo album ‘Ruby’
Meghan Markle shares surprising detail about Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle shares surprising detail about Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Prince William makes sombre confession after video message backlash
Prince William makes sombre confession after video message backlash
Queen Camilla opens up on her hidden struggle amid Royal duties
Queen Camilla opens up on her hidden struggle amid Royal duties
King Charles' new show announcement sparks reaction: Everything we know so far
King Charles' new show announcement sparks reaction: Everything we know so far
Princess Victoria holds diplomatic meeting after talks with World Bank President
Princess Victoria holds diplomatic meeting after talks with World Bank President
King Felipe, Queen Letizia hold memoriam for 2004 train bombing victims
King Felipe, Queen Letizia hold memoriam for 2004 train bombing victims
Meghan Markle shares new video of Archie, Lilibet after King's announcement
Meghan Markle shares new video of Archie, Lilibet after King's announcement
King Charles shares sneak peek into 'exciting' broadcast: 'coming soon'
King Charles shares sneak peek into 'exciting' broadcast: 'coming soon'
Princess Beatrice makes first post-baby outing with husband Edoardo
Princess Beatrice makes first post-baby outing with husband Edoardo
Princess Isabella mirrors Princess Kate’s grace in striking new royal potrait
Princess Isabella mirrors Princess Kate’s grace in striking new royal potrait
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s face losing ‘big’ title after Duchess ‘warning shot’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s face losing ‘big’ title after Duchess ‘warning shot’
Prince William shares fresh statement ahead of Meghan Markle’s new interview
Prince William shares fresh statement ahead of Meghan Markle’s new interview