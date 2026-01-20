King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘profoundly shocked' and 'saddened' over tragic news

Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Buckingham Palace has released an emotional statement on behalf of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

On Tuesday, January 20, the official Instagram account shared monarch's message over the tragic train crash incident in Spain near city of Córdoba, which has 41 lives.

The king in his sombre statement noted, "My wife and I have been profoundly shocked and saddened to learn of the appalling train accident in Southern Spain and of the many lives so tragically lost in such a disaster."

He continued, "We offer our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have suffered the heartbreaking loss of their loved ones and our special thoughts remain with those who have been terribly injured in this dreadful accident."

"We also wish to pay a particular tribute to the emergency services who responded so swiftly and courageously at the scene of the crash. We have the greatest admiration for their selfless service and unwavering commitment to helping others in their time of need," added His Majesty.

King Charles concluded his message noted, "We hold the people of Spain in our most heartfelt prayers and stand with you in deep sorrow at this painfully difficult time."

This update came shortly after Prince Harry - who landed in the UK on Monday, January 19, was seen waving at the reporters as he arrived at UK High Court for second hearing of his privacy invasion lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited.

