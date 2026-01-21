Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s private texts laid bare amid friendship strain

In a surprising development, text messages between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been revealed, offering a rare insight into a difficult period into their friendship.
The private conversations were made public after hundreds of emails, texts, and legal documents were unsealed as part of the Gossip Girl alum’s ongoing legal battle with the highly popular actor Justin Baldoni.
Notably, the Cruel Summer star remains out of the case, her name appearing in the released material through a private conversation with Blake.
As per the court filings, The Shallow star's legal team confirmed that the redacted contact in the messages refers to Taylor.
In a conversation, Blake messaged Taylor, showing concern that she may have been a “bad friend” during a challenging period of her life, stating, ““Hey, just checking in. I have no reason to ask, but I dunno, I’ve been feeling like i should... is everything okay? I felt like a bad friend lately because I was such a sad sack who only talked about my own s*** for months.”
The Town alum continued, “I always want the opportunity to be a better friend if there’s something I unintentionally did. I know how busy and taxed you are, so I don’t expect any more from you ever. Just want to make sure all is good.”
While replying to the texts, the Shake It Off singer explained that Blake wasn't wrong to feel things were off between them, writing, “No you're not wrong, but it’s also not a big deal. I think I'm just exhausted in every avenue of my life and in recent months had been feeling a little bit of a shift in the way you talk to me.”
Furthermore, Taylor described some recent conversations as feeling impersonal, “like reading a mass corporate email.”
Despite this, Taylor reassured her friend that the problem didn’t seem serious and encouraged her to reconnect, writing, “You don’t need to apologize. Just come back please.”
The messages suggest a respectful exchange of thoughts by both women to repair their friendship during a challenging time.