  By Riba Shaikh
Kensington Palace trespasser breaks silence on barging into Kate, William's home

Kate Middleton and Prince William's trespasser, who tried to break into their Kensington Palace home around Christmas has broken his silence.

The intruder named Derek Egan in a recent court hearing revealed very bizarre reason for attempting to barge into royal property twice in a week - when The Prince and Princess of Wales were away.

In response to a question by Westminster Magistrates Court judge - who asked the trespasser why he broke into Kate and William's home?, he repeatedly answered, "Because I am a criminal."

The judge further asked Egan - who has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to two counts of trespassing "Are you well? Are there any issues in your life?"

To which he assured that "all is fine", however, when the judge told him that he would possibly end up in jail, Egan replied, "I suppose I am happy as a criminal to follow whatever judgment (of) yourself and your court today."

For the unversed, on December 22 around 4:00am, Egan was arrested after he tried to climb the Palace garden in West London.

He was later released on bail and a ban on breaking into the royal residence. 

However, he breached the condition made a second attempt of breaking into the royal property in the same week.

The judge during the ruling addressed this escalation noting, "You were found in the garden at Kensington Palace, having climbed over the fence. The police bailed you, granted you bail, but you went back. You did it again."

"You were arrested and brought before this court. You gave no explanation as to why you did it, but climbed over a fence," he added.

Derek Egan has been sentenced to a total of 32 weeks in prison, made up of two consecutive 16-week terms for the trespassing offences.  

