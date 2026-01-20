Kate Middleton expresses gratitude in special message after Prince Harry's UK arrival

Royal
Kate Middleton has broken her silence after Prince Harry's High Court appearance on first day of UK arrival.

Just hours after The Duke of Sussex appeared in London's court for his ongoing privacy invasion lawsuit against Associated Newspapers - The Princess of Wales shared a personal message.

On Monday, January 19, the official Instagram account of Kensington Palace reposted photos from Royal Ballet and Opera Woolf Work - which the future Queen had attended over the weekend.

Alongside the post was a heartfelt message from Catherine which read, "Thank you to The Royal Ballet for an amazing evening of creative inspiration at Woolf Works this weekend! C"

"Echoes in motion...Created by Resident Choreographer Wayne McGregor, Woolf Works drifts through memory, language and sensation, drawing inspiration from the inner worlds of Virginia Woolf," read the description alongside performers' candid clicks from the show.

"Set to an original score by Max Richter, this Olivier Award winning triptych captures Woolf’s spirit with hypnotic intensity, where emotion rises and recedes like a tide of consciousness. See Woolf Works on our Main Stage until 13 February," it added.

Prince Harry - who arrived in the UK on Monday is set to take the witness stand on Thursday, January 22, to present evidence against Daily Mail's publisher.

The Duke of Sussex, alongside six other high profile plaintiffs including Elton John has accused UK press for using unlawful practices to gather his private information for misuse.

