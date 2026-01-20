King Charles extends heartfelt birthday wish to Duchess Sophie as she turns 61

Royal
  By Riba Shaikh
King Charles has penned a sweet birthday wish for Duchess Sophie!

As the monarch's beloved sister-in-law celebrates her 61st birthday, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family extended a heartfelt wish for Sophie Wessex with her adorable portrait.

Alongside a beaming photo of Prince Edward's wife - who is commonly known as Royal Family's "secret weapon" the monarch wrote, "Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Edinburgh!"

Just days prior to this beautiful wish, King Charles' office released a video of Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward from their two major royal engagements.

The Instagram reel featured the highlights from Sophie and Edward's visit to Sheffield.

"As the @ISUFigureSkating European Championships take place at Sheffield Arena, Their Royal Highnesses met GB Elite athletes, before watching the skaters in action!," read the caption accompanied by the video.

"The Duke and Duchess also visited Skills Street, an organisation working to inspire and inform young people into careers and skills development," it added.

