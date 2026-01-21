Royal
Princess Diana's protection officer makes big claim as Harry awaits RAVEC report

Late Princess Diana's Royal protection officer has made a huge prediction as Prince Harry waits for major verdict in his ongoing UK security case.

The Duke of Sussex - who is currently in the UK for the hearing of his legal battle against Associated Newspapers has been fighting to win back tax-payers funded security since 2021.

Exactly two years after the UK security case against Home Office progressed through the court, Harry lost it in 2023.

However, the duke was given the right to challenge it in the High Court in 2024 only to face disappointment again in April of 2025 - when the judge ruled against him one more time.

Harry continued his fight to restore previous security status - which he and wife Meghan Markle had before leaving the UK in 2020 as RAVEC (Royal and VIP Executive Comittee) agreed to review potential threats against the duke and his family in November of 2025.

Now, as the father of two is confident about RAVEC's report, former senior Royal Protection Officer Ken Wharfe MVO has issued a major statement.

"Given where we sit politically at the moment, and the publicity over the past few years, plus the fact his father is not in the best of health, it would be wrong not to give him full Scotland Yard protection," said Ken.

He further predicted that the "fall-out would be huge if anything were to go wrong".

Ken went on to explain, "A full security package is justified now rather than relying on liaison arrangements that do not allow proper access."

"I have changed my view from when he first left for California because of the current volatile state of the world," he added.

RAVEC's review report is expected to get public later this month.

