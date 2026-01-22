Sunny Deol drops BTS clip of 'Border 2' ahead of release

Trending
By Syeda Fazeelat

'Border 2' will star Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, alongside Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana

Sunny Deol has offered a sneak peek into his much-anticipated film Border 2 with a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the set.

On January 21, 2026, the 68-year-old shared a BTS clip on Instagram, showing how much dedication, efforts, and hard work a film requires to bring the story to life.

The Ghayal actor captioned the post, “Friday se #Border2 aap sab ki hai. Usse pehle kuch jhalkiyaan #Border2 ke mere safar ki.”


With these glimpses, Sunny Deol gives audiences a closer look at the passion and commitment for the highly-anticipated film, sparking excitement among fans.

Border 2 is backed by Anurag Singh and supported by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Shortly the post went viral, fans gushed to the comments section to show excitement for the upcoming release.

A fan wrote, “Cannot wait ,this will be epic.”

“Bollywood me ab kuch hi movies dekhne layak banti hai usme se mere fav sunny paaji ki #border2 super exited ” another fan commented.

A third fan quipped, “Super se bhi upper movie hai.”

The highly-anticipated film will star Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, alongside Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana.

Border 2 is set for release in theatres on January 23.

