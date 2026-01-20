Princess Diana's brother marks special milestone a day after Harry's UK return

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer has shared a special post just a day after his nephew Prince Harry landed in the UK.
The ninth Earl of Spencer turned to his official Instagram account on Tuesday, January 20 to mark the 90th birthday of his late mother, Frances Shand Kydd with a black and white photo of Harry and Prince William's maternal grandmother.
Alongside a photo of Frances from her youth, Charles penned a heartfelt caption which read, "90 years ago today, my mother was born. She died far too young, in 2004, aged 68."
Prince Harry and William's uncle recalled, "I gave the eulogy at her funeral - recalling all the joy she brought and gave; as well as reflecting on the terrible ordeal she had to endure, burying two of her children."
"During her last years she found great comfort after converting to Roman Catholicism. Until her health gave out she would help take very unwell children on pilgrimage to Lourdes," he added.
The Earl further expressed, "I love this photograph of her, taken by my father, when she was young and happy, and glamorous in a very understated way."
"My mother’s was a home birth in Park House, on the Sandringham estate, where we also grew up. Coincidentally on the very same day she was born - 20 January 1936 - King George V died, 1 mile away, in Sandringham House" he added.