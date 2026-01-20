Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Princess Diana's brother marks special milestone a day after Harry's UK return

Earl Charles Spencer celebrates special milestone amid Prince Harry's UK stay

  • By Riba Shaikh
Princess Dianas brother marks special milestone a day after Harrys UK return
Princess Diana's brother marks special milestone a day after Harry's UK return

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer has shared a special post just a day after his nephew Prince Harry landed in the UK.

The ninth Earl of Spencer turned to his official Instagram account on Tuesday, January 20 to mark the 90th birthday of his late mother, Frances Shand Kydd with a black and white photo of Harry and Prince William's maternal grandmother.

Alongside a photo of Frances from her youth, Charles penned a heartfelt caption which read, "90 years ago today, my mother was born. She died far too young, in 2004, aged 68."

Prince Harry and William's uncle recalled, "I gave the eulogy at her funeral - recalling all the joy she brought and gave; as well as reflecting on the terrible ordeal she had to endure, burying two of her children."

"During her last years she found great comfort after converting to Roman Catholicism. Until her health gave out she would help take very unwell children on pilgrimage to Lourdes," he added.

The Earl further expressed, "I love this photograph of her, taken by my father, when she was young and happy, and glamorous in a very understated way."

"My mother’s was a home birth in Park House, on the Sandringham estate, where we also grew up. Coincidentally on the very same day she was born - 20 January 1936 - King George V died, 1 mile away, in Sandringham House" he added.

King Charles extends heartfelt birthday wish to Duchess Sophie as she turns 61
King Charles extends heartfelt birthday wish to Duchess Sophie as she turns 61
Kate Middleton expresses gratitude in special message after Prince Harry's UK arrival
Kate Middleton expresses gratitude in special message after Prince Harry's UK arrival
King Charles issues first crucial message after Harry blasts UK press in court hearing
King Charles issues first crucial message after Harry blasts UK press in court hearing
Prince Harry’s UK press battle takes dramatic turn with Duke’s scathing claims
Prince Harry’s UK press battle takes dramatic turn with Duke’s scathing claims
King and Queen of Spain issue statement expressing condolences over Adamuz incident
King and Queen of Spain issue statement expressing condolences over Adamuz incident
Kate Middleton continues royal duties amid Meghan Markle's possible UK return
Kate Middleton continues royal duties amid Meghan Markle's possible UK return
Prince Harry's rep issues crucial statement as Duke arrives for court hearing
Prince Harry's rep issues crucial statement as Duke arrives for court hearing
Prince Harry lands in UK for dramatic face-off with ‘Daily Mail’ publishers
Prince Harry lands in UK for dramatic face-off with ‘Daily Mail’ publishers
Netherland's King Willem pens touching birthday note for special royal member
Netherland's King Willem pens touching birthday note for special royal member
Meghan Markle melts hearts with peeks at Lilibet’s grocery list, Archie’s zoo trip
Meghan Markle melts hearts with peeks at Lilibet’s grocery list, Archie’s zoo trip
Meghan Markle drops rare outing glimpse with Harry after surprise meeting
Meghan Markle drops rare outing glimpse with Harry after surprise meeting
King Charles makes crucial move ahead of first major State Visit of 2026
King Charles makes crucial move ahead of first major State Visit of 2026

Popular News

CFP National Championship: Pitbull lights up Indiana vs. Miami final

CFP National Championship: Pitbull lights up Indiana vs. Miami final
2 hours ago
Neha Kakkar sets record straight on divorce rumours as career faces heat

Neha Kakkar sets record straight on divorce rumours as career faces heat
3 hours ago
US agrees on Greenland talks as Denmark sends troops to Arctic territory

US agrees on Greenland talks as Denmark sends troops to Arctic territory
3 hours ago