Royal Family issues statement as King's beloved sister dies

Royal Family is mourning the loss of Princess Désirée, Baroness Silfverschiöld!
On Wednesday, January 21, the official Instagram account of the Swedish Royal Family released a photo of King Carl XVI Gustaf's sister with heartbreaking announcement of her death.
"Princess Désirée, mistress Silfverschiöld has, surrounded by her family, quietly and quietly died at her home at Koberg in Västergötland on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at the age of 87 years," read the caption.
It continued, "Princess Désirée was the widow of freeman Niclas Silfverschiöld (1934-2017) and lived at Koberg's Castle in Västergötland. The princess leaves three children with families."
The caption also included an official statement from Sweden's monarch who expressed, "With great sadness, I have received the information that my sister, Princess Désirée, has died."
"Many are the warm family memories created at the home of the Silfverschiöld family in Västergötland - a place in Sweden that came to mean a lot to my sister," he added.
King Carl concluded his statement noting, "Today, my family and I send our condolences to Princess Désiré's children and their families."