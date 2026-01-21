Prince William confirms key visit after Prince Harry's explosive court statement

Prince William will be making his first official visit to Saudi Arabia next month.
Requested by the UK government, the trip is scheduled between February 9 and 11 and aims to celebrate growing trade, energy, and investment ties between the two countries.
The visit comes as the UK and Saudi Arabia approach a century of diplomatic relations in 2027.
Moreover, the announcement for the key overseas trip came just minutes after Prince Harry finished giving evidence in his court case against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) in London.
On Wednesday, January 21, an emotional Duke of Sussex accused ANL of making Meghan Markle's life an "absolute misery".
He also shared that the "Institution" never allowed him to complain about the press crossing his personal boundaries despite having a strained relationship with journalists after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.
The duke described the legal proceedings as "a horrible experience", adding, "It's fundamentally wrong to put us through this again when all we wanted was an apology and accountability."
Harry is among several prominent figures pursuing legal action against ANL, with Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Sir Simon Hughes, Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley also named as claimants.
The group alleges that ANL obtained information through illegal methods, including intercepting phone communications and fraudulently acquiring private records.
Proceedings are scheduled to continue until March, when the trial is expected to conclude.