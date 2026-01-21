Prince William, Princess Kate’s cheeky curling game face-off swoons fans

Prince William and Princess Kate are serving the ultimate couple goals!
During their exciting trip to Scotland, the Prince and Princess of Wales paid a visit to the National Curling Academy in Stirling, where they faced-off each other for a playful curling competition, sending fans swooning.
Taking to the future king and queen’s official Instagram handle on Tuesday, January 20, Kensington Palace shared about the duo’s outing, along with an exciting video from their game.
“Throwing a few stones with @teamgb and @paralympicsgb_official at the National Curling Academy,” captioned the palace.
The clip showed the pair cheekily facing each other off, with the Prince exuding charm and the Princess radiating her usual elegance, as the game ended with Kate’s win.
Prince William and Princess Kate’s delightful video send their fans swooning, with one of them commenting, “I love the fact that they look genuinely happy and engaged. It's so delightful to watch!”
“Is there anything they can’t do?!!!! LOVE THIS!!!” gushed another.
During the visit, the royal couple also wished luck to the Team GB curlers for the upcoming Winter Olympics 2026.
“Good luck at the Winter Olympics to the Team GB curlers, and all the @teamgb and @paralympicsgb_official athletes going to Milan-Cortina!” captioned Kensington Palace in another post featuring William and Catherine with the athletes at the academy.
Besides their visit to the National curling academy, Prince William and Kate Middleton also visited multiple other locations in Scotland and also took part in other activities, including learning to weave tartan.