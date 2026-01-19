King Charles issues first crucial message after Harry blasts UK press in court hearing

Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles' office has released monarch's crucial message just hours after Prince Harry appeared in London's High Court.

On Monday, January 19, The Duke of Sussex arrived in the UK to appear in court for the first hearing of his ongoing battle against Associated Press for invasion of privacy.

In his first hearing, Harry's legal team submitted a written document explaining how the misuse of Duke's private information - which The Daily Mail acquired by using unlawful practices has impacted his "personal relationships".

Following Harry's emotional confession slamming the UK publishers for invading his privacy for years, Royal Family's official Instagram account dropped a video, featuring clips from his majesty's different speeches.

The speeches were compiled in a video to once again highlight the importance of monarch's Sustainable Markets Initiative - launched in 2021.

The Instagram reel was accompanied by a lengthy caption which explained, "Six years ago, when he was Prince of Wales, the King launched the Sustainable Markets Initiative and its video platform RE:TV during a speech at Davos."

It continued, "Founded on His Majesty’s long-standing vision of a sustainable future, the Sustainable Markets Initiative is guided by principles he has articulated consistently over decades."

"That vision was set out most clearly in 2020 and 2021, through a series of speeches and collaborations that continue to shape the SMI’s mission today, building on the themes he had explored over the previous decades," added the caption.

It is pertinent to mention, King Charles has reportedly no plans to have a meeting with his son, who will stay in the UK till Thursday, January 22, as he is scheduled to take the witness stand first among all seven plaintiffs.

Alongside the duke, other renowned figures include Baroness Lawrence, Elton John his husband David Furnish, and the former Liberal Democrat minister Sir Simon Hughes.

