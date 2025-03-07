Entertainment

BTS' J-Hope shares sweet message after releasing solo song 'Sweet Dreams'

J-Hope's new single ‘Sweet Dreams’ features Grammy-winning artist Miguel

BTS member J-hope has finally released a new solo song, Sweet Dreams, featuring Miguel.

The K-Pop singer shared a sweet statement through label Big Hit Music, "With this single having such a clear goal and direction, I feel a mix of excitement and nervousness. After much thought and effort, the song has finally come to life, and I truly hope many people will enjoy it."

He said Sweet Dreams is "a heartfelt serenade that expresses the genuine desire to boldly love and be loved."

J-hope also revealed his experience collaborating with the Grammy-winning artist, "He is one of the artists I grew up listening to since I was young. I believed that Miguel's distinctive, and rich voice along with his unique artistry would blend seamlessly with the song, and as expected, it turned out amazing."

Meanwhile, Miguel also expressed gratitude for working with the BTS star.

He noted, "Sweet Dreams is really a nice reprieve, and I'm happy I got to pair with j-hope on his track."

On the work front, J-hope kicked off his debut solo tour, Hope On The Stage, in late February with three dates in Seoul, South Korea. 

