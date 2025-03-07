World

Teenager face charges for allegedly boarding plane with gun

A plane carrying 150 passenger were saved by a horrific fate as a teenager made his way into plane with a gun

  March 07, 2025
A teenager has been charged in Australia for allegedly boarding plane with a shotgun.

As reported by NBC, on Friday, March 7, 2025, a 17-year-old boy accused for the possession of firearm while entering the plane is facing criminal charges.

The suspect was restrained by crew members and passengers on a Jetstar plane at Avalon Airport a day prior, before authorities were called.

In addition to the possesing of firearm, the unidentified teenager is facing multiple charges including unlawfully taking control of an aircraft, and orchestrating a bomb hoax.

Barry Clark, one of the passenger who controlled the suspect said that he had posed as a maintenance worker but became "agitated" when questioned by a flight attendant at the entrance to the plane.

Victoria Police Superintendent Michael Reid shared with the press that the teen was acting alone and made his way to the plane after breaching the airport security fence.

While praising the passengers who overpowered the suspect, Reid noted, "no doubt, this would have been a very terrifying incident for the passengers of that lane."

Notably, the plane was carrying 150 passenger and the flight was eventually cancelled after the horrific incident.

