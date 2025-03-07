Trending

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's film 'Nadaaniyan' finally releases

  by Web Desk
  March 07, 2025
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Netflix film Nadaaniyan has finally been released.

This movie marks Saif Ali Khan’s son’s debut in Bollywood.

Ibrahim and Kushi shared a joint post to announce the release of their film on Instagram.

The caption of the post read, “Open your hearts to a little nadaani, Watch Nadaaniyan, out now, only on Netflix.”

Ibrahim’s captivating expressions and charismatic screen presence in the film's songs, Ishq Mein and Galatfehmi, won fans’ heart.


Kushi's friend Ananya Panday also posted an Instagram Story to support her, “This sweeeet movie drops on Netflix tomorrow and I cannot wait to watch @khushikapoor and @iakpataudi And the rest of the wonderful cast rom com it out. Watch watch watch!!”

She further added, “@shaunagautam you are the most hardworking, passionate, sincere and sensible person I know and your heart shines through this movie!! I'm so excited for you MM.”

The movie also stars Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Mahima Chaudhry, Archana Puran Singh and others.

Nadaaniyan offers a fresh perspective on modern love, heart-wrenching drama, dilemmas, and unexpected emotional twists.

