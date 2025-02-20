Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com 'Nadaaniyan' reveals release date, teaser

Netflix upcoming film Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, dropped its release date and first teaser with a major throwback to an classic film.
As reported by NDTV, Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son is geared up to take the audience with storm on his Netflix debut, directed by Shauna Guatum.
The Archies actress, who just released Loveyapa with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is set to appear with another Khan’s son in a rom-com produced by Karan Johar.
During Loveyapa’s promotion, film first song Ishq Mein was dropped, creating instant buzz among fans, who immediately noticed the chemistry between Khushi and Ibrahim.
Netflix India turned to their social media to share Nadaaniyan’s teaser, with the caption, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai aisi Nadaaniyan dekh kar."
They continued to share the release date for the film which will be March 7, 2025.
The teaser began with a subtle nod to ShahRukh Khan’s iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH).
In the video, Archana Puran Singh asked her students "Pyaar kya hai? (What is love?)," a dialogue which she asked 27 years ago as Miss Braganza in KKHH.
Nadaaniyan is the story of young love, unexpected connections and unspoken rules, and has already created excitement among audience for being Ibrahim's debut film.
The film is directed by Shauna Guatum and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.