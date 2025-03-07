World’s richest tennis star who leaves Federer, Djokovic and Rafael behind

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are well-known tennis stars and are considered among the world's richest tennis players.
But do you know that there is another tennis star whose net worth is even higher than the combined net worth of these three biggest stars?
Emma Navarro, a 23-year-old American tennis player is an heir to a £1.18 billion ($1.5 billion) fortune, making her wealthier than three of the sport's biggest stars combined.
Her fortune comes from her father, Ben Navarro who founded Sherman Financial Group, a company that grew into a major credit card and debt collection business.
As per Forbes, his net worth is estimated at £1.18 billion ($1.5 billion).
In comparison, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Federer is worth £432 million, Djokovic £188 million and Rafael £173 million, totalling £786 million.
However, Jessica Pegula, another female tennis star, has an even greater fortune.
Who is Emma Navorro?
Navarro started her WTA Tour career in 2019 at the Charleston Open and achieved her first major tournament victory at the 2023 French Open.
In the same year, she reached the Swedish Open final. She then won her first WTA title at the Hobart International in 2024.
Following her success, Navarro climbed to eighth place in the world singles rankings and was named the WTA’s Most Improved Player of the Year for 2024.
She has three siblings, named Earl, Owen, and Meggie.
Despite her family wealth, Navarro has already built a strong financial foundation through her tennis career.
As per WTA website, she has earned around £535,101 ($690,000) from her tournament wins and participation.