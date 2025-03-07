Sports

World’s richest tennis star who leaves Federer, Djokovic and Rafael behind

This female tennis star's wealth is higher than the combined net worth of Federer, Djokovic and Rafael

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 07, 2025
World’s richest tennis star who leaves Federer, Djokovic and Rafael behind
World’s richest tennis star who leaves Federer, Djokovic and Rafael behind

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are well-known tennis stars and are considered among the world's richest tennis players.

But do you know that there is another tennis star whose net worth is even higher than the combined net worth of these three biggest stars?

Emma Navarro, a 23-year-old American tennis player is an heir to a £1.18 billion ($1.5 billion) fortune, making her wealthier than three of the sport's biggest stars combined.

Her fortune comes from her father, Ben Navarro who founded Sherman Financial Group, a company that grew into a major credit card and debt collection business.

Related: Meet world’s richest footballer who leaves Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi behind

As per Forbes, his net worth is estimated at £1.18 billion ($1.5 billion).

In comparison, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Federer is worth £432 million, Djokovic £188 million and Rafael £173 million, totalling £786 million.

However, Jessica Pegula, another female tennis star, has an even greater fortune.

Who is Emma Navorro?

World’s richest tennis star who leaves Federer, Djokovic and Rafael behind

Navarro started her WTA Tour career in 2019 at the Charleston Open and achieved her first major tournament victory at the 2023 French Open.

In the same year, she reached the Swedish Open final. She then won her first WTA title at the Hobart International in 2024.

Following her success, Navarro climbed to eighth place in the world singles rankings and was named the WTA’s Most Improved Player of the Year for 2024.

She has three siblings, named Earl, Owen, and Meggie.

Despite her family wealth, Navarro has already built a strong financial foundation through her tennis career.

As per WTA website, she has earned around £535,101 ($690,000) from her tournament wins and participation.

Spotify unveils ‘Top Pakistani Women Artists’ to mark International Women Day
Spotify unveils ‘Top Pakistani Women Artists’ to mark International Women Day
BTS' J-Hope shares sweet message after releasing solo song ‘Sweet Dreams’
BTS' J-Hope shares sweet message after releasing solo song ‘Sweet Dreams’
Teenager face charges for allegedly boarding plane with gun
Teenager face charges for allegedly boarding plane with gun
Danish Royal family announces Princess Isabella's 18th birthday plans
Danish Royal family announces Princess Isabella's 18th birthday plans
Nick Kyrgios exits Indian Wells in tears after shocking injury setback
Nick Kyrgios exits Indian Wells in tears after shocking injury setback
Olympic snowboarder makes it to FBI's most wanted list
Olympic snowboarder makes it to FBI's most wanted list
WTA announces surprising benefits for tennis players
WTA announces surprising benefits for tennis players
LeBron James ‘unlikely’ to give Lakers break on next contract
LeBron James ‘unlikely’ to give Lakers break on next contract
Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt note for Real Madrid on 123rd birthday
Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt note for Real Madrid on 123rd birthday
Emma Raducanu begins coaching trial with Vladimir Platenik at Indian Wells
Emma Raducanu begins coaching trial with Vladimir Platenik at Indian Wells
Fred Stolle, Australian tennis icon and beloved commentator, dies at 86
Fred Stolle, Australian tennis icon and beloved commentator, dies at 86
Lewis Hamilton gears to break decades long record at 40
Lewis Hamilton gears to break decades long record at 40
Arne Slot become brutally honest about Liverpool ‘lucky’ win over PSG
Arne Slot become brutally honest about Liverpool ‘lucky’ win over PSG
FIFA unveils record-breaking $1 billion prize for Club World Cup
FIFA unveils record-breaking $1 billion prize for Club World Cup
Emma Raducanu reveals chilling details of ‘creep’ stalker incident in Dubai
Emma Raducanu reveals chilling details of ‘creep’ stalker incident in Dubai
Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprising shout out from former Dutch footballer
Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprising shout out from former Dutch footballer