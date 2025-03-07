Lady Kitty Spencer, Michele Morrone heat up Milan Fashion Week with sizzling pose

Lady Kitty Spencer has shared a sizzling photo with Italian heartthrobs Michele Morrone from Milan Fashion Week.
The niece of Princess Diana took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share the rare behind-the-scenes snaps from the show.
In the first sizzling image, Spencer could be seen posing with Morrone as he held the mother-of-one from the waist.
Spencer looked stunning in a white bodycon dress with intricate lace detailing, featuring sheer panelling that highlighted her figure.
She went for minimal jewelry and makeup, letting the dress take center stage while Morrone donned black suit with stripped tie.
In another image, Spencer was seen cuddling up with Domenico Dolce with next featuring her with Stefano Gabbana.
“Backstage,” she wrote in caption before tagging Dolce & Gabbana.
Lady Kitty Spencer, who has been ambassador of Dolce & Gabbana since 2021, has a long sartorial bond with the brand.
She has previously opened the Alta Moda show in 2018 and wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown for her 2021 wedding to Michael Lewis.