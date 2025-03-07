Queen Rania offers delightful peeks into iftar banquet for women leaders

Queen Rania has shared heartwarming peeks into the special iftar gathering.
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Friday, March 7, 2025, the Queen of Jordan shared a delightful video featuring heartfelt glimpses from the iftar banquet that she hosted for the women leaders in Aqaba.
“From yesterday’s Iftar in Aqaba,” captioned the Queen.
Several women leaders and activists from various sectors in Aqaba attended the event.
The video kicked off by featuring Queen Rania beaming as she walked into the venue with other women, where the iftar was arranged.
She exuded grace and elegance in a peach-colored outfit that had a patterned neckline and a belt to accentuated her slim waist.
The clip then featured a glimpse of the venue, followed by featuring the women, who were engaged in conversations while waiting for iftar time.
Queen Rania also delivered a short speech before beginning the feast, congratulating the attendees on Ramadan and the upcoming International Women’s Day, which will be observed on March 8 in Jordan.
This iftar banquet comes just a few days after the Royal Family of Jordan celebrated the beginning of Ramadan with a delightful family gathering.