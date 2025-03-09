Wahaj Ali touches hearts with meaningful project for disabled people

Wahaj Ali’s latest project has left his fans touched!
On Saturday, March 8, a Pakistani tiles and sanitary ware company shared a joint-Instagram post with the Sunn Mere Dil actor, featuring an emotional video as they opened up about their new initiative.
The short clip saw Wahaj Ali visiting a non-governmental organization that is working for mentally incapacitated individuals.
In the video, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actor was seen patiently listening to the story of Kausar, a woman residing in the NGO.
She opens up about her likings, stating, “My name is Kausar. I like the moon, stars, and flowers. I have passion for music, and Boohey Barian is my favorite music.”
Kausar then introduces Wahaj to the fellow people, who are her friends at the organization.
Afterwards, Kausar shares that she and her cat love shiny floor and like to walk barefoot, however, the organization’s floor was made of brick, which contrasted with her preference.
The video then featured the sanitary ware company replacing the brick flooring with shiny tiles, and renovating the place, which then transitioned into Wahaj revealing to Kausar that, “I have a surprise for you.”
He then takes her inside, and upon seeing the whole place renovated beautifully, Kausar beams with happiness.
The initiative won heartfelt praise from the social media users, who expressed their pride in Wahaj Ali and the sponsors behind the initiative.