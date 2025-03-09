Trending

Wahaj Ali touches hearts with meaningful project for disabled people

The ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ star, Wahaj Ali, wins praise for his inspiring new project

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 09, 2025

Wahaj Ali touches hearts with meaningful project for disabled people


Wahaj Ali’s latest project has left his fans touched!

On Saturday, March 8, a Pakistani tiles and sanitary ware company shared a joint-Instagram post with the Sunn Mere Dil actor, featuring an emotional video as they opened up about their new initiative.

The short clip saw Wahaj Ali visiting a non-governmental organization that is working for mentally incapacitated individuals.

In the video, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actor was seen patiently listening to the story of Kausar, a woman residing in the NGO.

She opens up about her likings, stating, “My name is Kausar. I like the moon, stars, and flowers. I have passion for music, and Boohey Barian is my favorite music.”

Kausar then introduces Wahaj to the fellow people, who are her friends at the organization.

Afterwards, Kausar shares that she and her cat love shiny floor and like to walk barefoot, however, the organization’s floor was made of brick, which contrasted with her preference.

The video then featured the sanitary ware company replacing the brick flooring with shiny tiles, and renovating the place, which then transitioned into Wahaj revealing to Kausar that, “I have a surprise for you.”

He then takes her inside, and upon seeing the whole place renovated beautifully, Kausar beams with happiness.

The initiative won heartfelt praise from the social media users, who expressed their pride in Wahaj Ali and the sponsors behind the initiative.

US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Kareena Kapoor Khan honours late grandfather Raj at IIFA Awards 2025
Kareena Kapoor Khan honours late grandfather Raj at IIFA Awards 2025
Shreya Ghoshal melts over SRK’s ‘warm’ words at IIFA 2025
Shreya Ghoshal melts over SRK’s ‘warm’ words at IIFA 2025
Aamir Khan reveals alarming reason behind Indian cinema's decline
Aamir Khan reveals alarming reason behind Indian cinema's decline
Aamir Khan reveals why he passed on Shah Rukh, Salman’s biggest hits
Aamir Khan reveals why he passed on Shah Rukh, Salman’s biggest hits
Radhika Apte shares adorable family photos on International Women's Day
Radhika Apte shares adorable family photos on International Women's Day
Shahid Kapoor gives sweet response to Kareena Kapoor reunion at IIFA 2025
Shahid Kapoor gives sweet response to Kareena Kapoor reunion at IIFA 2025
Kriti Sanon wins Best Actress Award for 'Do Patti' at IIFA Digital Awards 2025
Kriti Sanon wins Best Actress Award for 'Do Patti' at IIFA Digital Awards 2025
Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor melt hearts with surprise reunion after 17 years
Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor melt hearts with surprise reunion after 17 years
Kinza Hashmi wins fans heart with sweet birthday celebration
Kinza Hashmi wins fans heart with sweet birthday celebration
Aamir Khan reveals shocking details of Karisma, Raveena's past relationship
Aamir Khan reveals shocking details of Karisma, Raveena's past relationship
Pritam breaks silence on Jennie, Alia Bhatt's track controversy
Pritam breaks silence on Jennie, Alia Bhatt's track controversy
Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana’s 'King' to begin filming after production shake-up
Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana’s 'King' to begin filming after production shake-up