Karla Sofía Gascón opens up about emotional struggles after racial drama   

Karla Sofía Gascón has recently opened up about the struggles she faced after receiving severe backlash over her racial remarks.
Shortly after concluding the awards season, the Emilia Pérez starlet disclosed that the recent controversy has affected her mental health brutally.
In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Spanish actress stated that the backlash has 'deeply hurt' her spirit after trollers created 'several fake accounts' in her name.
The 52-year-old Screen Actors Guild Awards-winning actress mentioned, "In this last episode, the most talked about and most exposed of my life, several fake accounts were created in my name to add to the pain and confusion."
"Absurd and even delirious accusations were thrown at me, which deeply hurt my spirit. Things escalated to a point, and so quickly, that I couldn’t even breathe," Karla remarked.
She additionally expressed her profound apologies for unintentionally offending the Muslim community and also humbly asked for their forgiveness.
Karla Sofia Gascón made these remarks after she allegedly stated on her X account, criticising the Muslim culture.
The We Are the Nobles actress has also recently created history at the 2025 Oscars by receiving the first openly transgender acting nomination under the Best Actress category for her outstanding performance in Emilia Pérez.