Shahid Kapoor gives sweet response to Kareena Kapoor reunion at IIFA 2025

Shahid Kapoor has shared the first statement after reuniting with his ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor at IIFA 2025.
The pair started dating in 2004 and they later on broke up in 2007, during the making of Jab We Met.
After meeting with Kareena at the event, he told the reporters on the green carpet, "For us, it's nothing new...aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte (today we met on stage but we keep running into each other here and there) hai but it's totally normal for us...if people felt nice, it's nice.”
The IIFA 2025 was graced by many Bollywood celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit, Bobby Deol, with Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan hosting the event.
Related: Ibrahim Ali Khan turns 24: Kareena Kapoor, Sara lead birthday wishes
Shahid and Kareena had worked together in quite a few movies including, Fida and Chup Chup Ke.
After their breakup, the 3 Idiots actress married Saif Ali Khan and is now a mother of two.
Meanwhile, the Kabir Singh star exchanged the wedding vows with Mira Rajput and has two children.
To note, the 25th edition of IIFA is currently taking place in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Related: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor melt hearts with surprise reunion after 17 years