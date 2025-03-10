DDG drops bombshell accusation against Halle Bailey over child access

Rapper DDG has sparked controversy after reportedly claiming that his ex, Halle Bailey, is preventing him from seeing their son.
The Hood Melody rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a post, noting, “[B]een fighting to see my son for months now…”
In a since-deleted post, “shout out to all the Dads who try their best to be there. this s— sucks.”
DDG also shared his remarks while speaking on a livestream shortly after deleting his X post, stating, “I really feel like I’m a f—ing nanny at this point.”
He added, “The nanny has been able to have my son more than me. And I don’t even know the nanny name. Like, it’s just not fair bro. So I have to come on here and I gotta do this s—.”
To note, the statement came after the Little Mermaid star and her ex have faced co-parenting challenges before.
In November 2024, Bailey criticized DDG for featuring their 14-month-old son, Halo, on YouTuber Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream without her approval.
She took to X at that time, stating, “I wasn’t told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people.”
Bailey added, “I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn’t notified especially when I am out of town.”
DDG announced the split in October 2024, less than a year after Bailey gave birth to Halo.
