DDG drops bombshell accusation against Halle Bailey over child access

'Little Mermaid' star also shared that faced co-parenting challenges after divorce with ex-DDG

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 10, 2025
Rapper DDG has sparked controversy after reportedly claiming that his ex, Halle Bailey, is preventing him from seeing their son.

The Hood Melody rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a post, noting, “[B]een fighting to see my son for months now…”

In a since-deleted post, “shout out to all the Dads who try their best to be there. this s— sucks.”

DDG also shared his remarks while speaking on a livestream shortly after deleting his X post, stating, “I really feel like I’m a f—ing nanny at this point.”

He added, “The nanny has been able to have my son more than me. And I don’t even know the nanny name. Like, it’s just not fair bro. So I have to come on here and I gotta do this s—.”

To note, the statement came after the Little Mermaid star and her ex have faced co-parenting challenges before.

In November 2024, Bailey criticized DDG for featuring their 14-month-old son, Halo, on YouTuber Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream without her approval.

She took to X at that time, stating, “I wasn’t told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people.”

Bailey added, “I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn’t notified especially when I am out of town.”

DDG announced the split in October 2024, less than a year after Bailey gave birth to Halo.

