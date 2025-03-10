Royal

King Charles shares meaningful message ahead of big royal event

The British Monarch, Queen Camilla along with Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the key royal event

King Charles has shared a heartfelt message ahead of a major royal event, emphasizing its significance and reflecting on its importance for the nation.

Buckingham Palace took to Instagram account on Sunday to share an important message ahead of Commonwealth Day, a day to celebrate the 56 nations of the Commonwealth.

In a shared post, a special message from King Charles said, “In these uncertain times, where it is all too easy to believe that our differences are problems instead of a source of strength and an opportunity for learning, the Commonwealth’s remarkable collection of nations and peoples come together in the spirit of support and, crucially, friendship.”

The message added, “The Commonwealth’s ability to bring together people from all over the world has stood the test of time and remains as ever-important today."


Palace also wrote a caption for the post, “Tomorrow is Commonwealth Day: a day to celebrate the 56 nations of the Commonwealth who work together on shared goals like development, democracy and peace.”

They added, “In his annual message to the Commonwealth, The King reflects on the friendship and support which member states receive from one another.”

To note, Commonwealth Day 2025 will be celebrated across the Commonwealth nations on Monday 10 March.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales along with Princess Anne will attend the event.

While, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie will miss the event due to their personal commitment.

