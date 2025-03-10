King Charles releases big statement after unexpected blow to Kate Middleton

King Charles has broken his silence after snubbing Kate Middleton in International Women's Day tribute.
Royal Family's official Instagram account has shared an official statement of the monarch ahead of the Commonwealth Day on March 10, 2025.
As the Head of the Commonwealth, Charles released an emotional message, which read, "In these uncertain times, where it is all too easy to believe that our differences are problems instead of a source of strength and an opportunity for learning, the Commonwealth's remarkable collection of nations and peoples come together in the spirit of support and, crucially, friendship."
Related: King Charles spends whopping amount to ease Queen Camilla's 'anxiety'
The statement further added, "The Commonwealth's ability to bring together people from all over the world has stood the test of time and remains as ever-important today."
For the unversed, Commonwealth Day is marked to "celebrate the 56 nations of the Commonwealth who work together on shared goals like development, democracy and peace."
This message from King Charles comes after his International Women's Day tribute, in which honoured his mom Queen Elizabeth II, wife Queen Camilla sister-in-law, Duchess Sophie and sister Princess Anne.
The tribute which also included, Queen Victoria and Queen Alexandra, did not include Charles' beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.
Related: Princess Eugenie shares unseen snap of son Ernest on Women’s Day
This unexpected move left the royal fans in utter shock with everyone asking why the post did not include Princess Kate.