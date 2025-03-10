Josh Allen receives record-breaking deal from Buffalo Bills after NFL MVP

Josh Allen gets rewarded with a historic contract extension after being named the 2024 season's Most Valuable Player (MVP).
As reported by Marca, on Sunday, March 9, 2025, the Buffalo Bills announced their commitment to the star player for another six years with a contract of $300 million.
The record-breaking deal came after Allen became the third Bills player to be named NFL MVP.
Related: NFL MVP Award: Josh Allen wins first MVP after historic season
Bills' new deal is an extension of the 28-year-old players previous contract of six years worth $258 million, which he signed in August 2021.
The offer includes a massive $250 million in guaranteed money, the largest sum proposed to an NFL player, further proving the importance of Allen in Buffalo Bills.
This historic feat came after his remarkable performance in 2024 season, as he led the Bills to their fifth consecutive division title along with bringing the squad back to the AFC Championship Game for the second time in five years.
Allen, who won his first career MVP award last season, he became the first NFL player in history to record at least 25 touchdowns passes, and 10 rushing touchdowns.
Related: Hailee Steinfeld celebrates birthday eve with Josh Allen after tough game
Buffalo Bills astonishing offer also hints at the team's faith in Josh Allen to bring them closer to their first Super Bowl title.