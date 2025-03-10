Bradley Cooper receives special nod from ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ creator  

Entertainment

  • March 10, 2025
  Bradley Cooper was praised by the creator of The Righteous Gemstones for his outstanding performance in the fourth and final season of the series. 

The 48-year-old American actor and director attended the premiere of season 4 in Los Angeles on March 5, where he opened up about casting the father-of-one in the comedy series.

Speaking with People at the red carpet Danny discussed about Cooper's appearance in the initial episode of the iconic series. 

"You know what? I would imagine that I would’ve had to persuade him, I sent him the script and he called me back pretty quickly. He liked what was presented," the Emmy nominee added.  

Danny further explained that Cooper had never seen The Gemstones before filming the series and he did not watch it until he was done with the shoot.

"He didn’t want it to influence him, which I appreciate. I thought that was a good way to approach this," the Pineapple Express actor remarked.

For those unaware, the Maestro actor has played the role of Elijah Gemstone in the initial episode of the show. 

In addition to Bradley Cooper, several popular Hollywood figures including Adam DeVine and John Goodman starred in the final season of The Righteous Gemstones.

Danny was also accompanied by his wife Gia at the star-studded event.

The initial installment of The Righteous Gemstones was premiered on HBO in August 2019.

According to multiple media reports, the final season's first episode was released on March 9, 2025.   

