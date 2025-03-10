Aamir Khan reveals alarming reason behind Indian cinema's decline

Aamir Khan has shared his concerns over declining business of Indian cinema, attributing its struggles to a disconnection from its roots.
On Sunday, the PK actor attended PVR-INOX's Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar, a special film festival commemorating his contribution to Indian cinema.
While speaking at a press conference for the event, Khan highlighted the difference between north and south Indian cinema.
“One of the reasons also is that writers or directors in Hindi perhaps have been trying to entertain an audience which is slightly finer. They've forgotten their roots,” he told the reporters.
Khan further added, “There are finer emotions, then there are baser emotions. Revenge is a strong emotion. But doubt is a light emotion; it's a less attractive emotion. Anger, love, revenge. We (Bollywood) are choosing to talk about different aspects of life. We're not sticking to the broader strokes.”
The Dangal actor also pointed the difference in approach between single-screen and multiplex films.
“The South films are what we typically used to call single-screen films, mass, very hard-hitting, very broad strokes. I think maybe the Hindi filmmakers tried to go more towards multiplex films,” he added.
Aamir Khan, who also owns the production banner, is gearing for upcoming film production, Lahore 1947, headlined by Sunny Deol.