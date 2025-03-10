Trending

Aamir Khan reveals alarming reason behind Indian cinema's decline

Aamir Khan, who also owns the production banner, is gearing for upcoming film production 'Lahore 1947'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 10, 2025
Aamir Khan reveals alarming reason behind Indian cinemas decline
Aamir Khan reveals alarming reason behind Indian cinema's decline

Aamir Khan has shared his concerns over declining business of Indian cinema, attributing its struggles to a disconnection from its roots.

On Sunday, the PK actor attended PVR-INOX's Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar, a special film festival commemorating his contribution to Indian cinema.

While speaking at a press conference for the event, Khan highlighted the difference between north and south Indian cinema.

“One of the reasons also is that writers or directors in Hindi perhaps have been trying to entertain an audience which is slightly finer. They've forgotten their roots,” he told the reporters.

Khan further added, “There are finer emotions, then there are baser emotions. Revenge is a strong emotion. But doubt is a light emotion; it's a less attractive emotion. Anger, love, revenge. We (Bollywood) are choosing to talk about different aspects of life. We're not sticking to the broader strokes.”

The Dangal actor also pointed the difference in approach between single-screen and multiplex films.

“The South films are what we typically used to call single-screen films, mass, very hard-hitting, very broad strokes. I think maybe the Hindi filmmakers tried to go more towards multiplex films,” he added.

Aamir Khan, who also owns the production banner, is gearing for upcoming film production, Lahore 1947, headlined by Sunny Deol.

US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Kareena Kapoor Khan honours late grandfather Raj at IIFA Awards 2025
Kareena Kapoor Khan honours late grandfather Raj at IIFA Awards 2025
Shreya Ghoshal melts over SRK’s ‘warm’ words at IIFA 2025
Shreya Ghoshal melts over SRK’s ‘warm’ words at IIFA 2025
Aamir Khan reveals why he passed on Shah Rukh, Salman’s biggest hits
Aamir Khan reveals why he passed on Shah Rukh, Salman’s biggest hits
Radhika Apte shares adorable family photos on International Women's Day
Radhika Apte shares adorable family photos on International Women's Day
Shahid Kapoor gives sweet response to Kareena Kapoor reunion at IIFA 2025
Shahid Kapoor gives sweet response to Kareena Kapoor reunion at IIFA 2025
Kriti Sanon wins Best Actress Award for 'Do Patti' at IIFA Digital Awards 2025
Kriti Sanon wins Best Actress Award for 'Do Patti' at IIFA Digital Awards 2025
Wahaj Ali touches hearts with meaningful project for disabled people
Wahaj Ali touches hearts with meaningful project for disabled people
Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor melt hearts with surprise reunion after 17 years
Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor melt hearts with surprise reunion after 17 years
Kinza Hashmi wins fans heart with sweet birthday celebration
Kinza Hashmi wins fans heart with sweet birthday celebration
Aamir Khan reveals shocking details of Karisma, Raveena's past relationship
Aamir Khan reveals shocking details of Karisma, Raveena's past relationship
Pritam breaks silence on Jennie, Alia Bhatt's track controversy
Pritam breaks silence on Jennie, Alia Bhatt's track controversy
Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana’s 'King' to begin filming after production shake-up
Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana’s 'King' to begin filming after production shake-up