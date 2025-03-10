Selena Gomez shares first video message after Hailey Bieber’s dig

Selena Gomez has released her first statement after Hailey Bieber’s shocking dig.
Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Rhode Skin founder’s surprising nod to a hateful post about Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco, the Scared of Loving You singer has took to her Instagram handle to tease a huge surprise.
In the new post shared by Selena on the social media platform, she fueled excitement by teasing that until the release of her upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, which is just 12 days away, she will be sharing hers with Benny’s 12 “rare” memories with the ardent fans.
“Welcome to 12 days of Really Rare Stuff. Stay tuned for updates and keep your eyes peeled, my fans will know where to look. I can’t believe we’re just 12 days away from the album! #12DaysofReallyRareStuff,” she captioned.
The exciting update comes just amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Selena’s ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey.
Recently, a TikTok user who goes by the username @courtneypresto, alleged that the Rhode founder liked her video in which the TikToker slammed Selena and the American record producer’s latest cover photo shoot for Interview Magazine.
With the allegation, the user also claimed that even though Hailey has denied the speculation of any bad blood between her and the Only Murders in the Building actress, she still hates her.
Meanwhile, breaking silence on the issue, Hailey Bieber’s reps have shut down the rumors by stating that nothing like this has ever happened.
“This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative,” they said.