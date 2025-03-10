King Willem-Alexander cheers on athletes at European Indoor Championships

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands has stepped out to visit the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Apeldoorn on Sunday, March 9.
Hours after event, the Dutch Royal Family turned to their Instagram handle to share glimpses from the monarch’s visit.
In the video, King Willem-Alexander could be excitedly cheering and greeting athletes as he wore blue suit with orange tie.
“He attends the finals of the women's shot put and women's 800 metres, among others. He is also present at the final event of the tournament, the men's and women's 4x400 metres relay. After the competitions, the King speaks with medal winners and with the organisation of the European Indoor Athletics Championships,” the Palace wrote in the caption.
It further added, “The theme of the European Indoor Athletics Championships is 'Moving People'. In addition to the competitions, the aim is to introduce as many people as possible to athletics in an accessible way. Approximately 700 athletes participate in the tournament and medals are awarded in 27 disciplines.”
King Willem-Alexander has recently returned from a state visit to Cyprus alongside Queen Máxima.