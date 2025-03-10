Prince Edward marks 61st birthday without Duchess Sophie

Prince Edward is marking his 61st birthday but without wife, Sophie!
The Duke of Edinburgh has turned 61 on March 10, however Duchess Sophie isn’t around him this year to celebrate his big day.
According to Buckingham Palace, the Duchess of Edinburgh is expected to travel to New York for royal work, making her unavailable for the Duke’s birthday.
Prince Edward is likely to spend the day at his Bagshot Park home in Surrey with some of his nearest and dearest.
Last year, the couple were in Leeds, West Yorkshire, for a public engagement ahead of the prince’s milestone 60th birthday, where he was presented with a cake in the shape of a “real tennis” court and featuring images of them.
During the event, Duchess Sophie delivered a heartfelt speech for her beloved husband.
“If I may, I beg your indulgence for a few minutes, as I wanted to also take this opportunity to recognise another great milestone and share a small tribute to my darling husband as he celebrates his 60th Birthday, this Sunday,” she began at the time.
Sophie further added, “Not only do I think that he wears a uniform extremely well, he takes an enormous interest in their vital work and loves nothing better than to go offline and spend happy hours talking one-to-one with those who do so much to serve our country.”
Prince Edward is the fourth and youngest child of the late Prince Philip and the late Queen Elizabeth II