King Abdullah hosts iftar banquet for key officials at Royal Hashemite Court

King Abdullah hosted the heads and high-ranking representatives at an iftar banquet.
To mark the Holy month of Ramadan, the King of Jordan arranged a special iftar gathering with the officials of key state organizations and institutions.
On Sunday, March 9, the Jordanian Royals took to their official Instagram Stories to share glimpses from the grand iftar gathering arranged by the Monarch at the Royal Hashemite Court.
The first story featured a text written in Arabic language, translating as, “Iftar banquet at the Royal Hashemite Court for heads of authorities, senior civil and military officials, and representatives of media institutions.”
In the second slide, Abdullah can be seen offering the maghrib prayer with everyone which was followed by the third clip featuring the guests doing iftar while interacting with each other.
The King was also seen talking cheerfully with the attendees.
This comes just two days after Queen Rania of Jordan also hosted an iftar banquet in Aqaba, where she invited several women leaders and activists for a grand gathering.
The event was organized to mark the International Women’s Day 2025.
Moreover, King Abdullah and Queen Rania also had an iftar gathering with their extended family in the beginning of Ramadan.