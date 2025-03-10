Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement

Elon Musk broke his silence on X disruption, as thousands of users reported eight hours of outage.
Taking to X on Monday, March 10, 2025, the Tesla owner addressing the issue revealed that the platform is facing a “massive cyberattack.”
“There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …” Musk said.
TechCrunch reported that there is no proof of Musk’s claims beyond his word, it’s not farfetched to believe that his platform would be vulnerable to cyberattacks.
Musk has become more famous and controversial than ever under President Donald Trump’s second administration, as he has personally led his team called “DOGE” through haphazard cuts to government funding, jobs, and international aid programs.
The is response from X owner after Downdetector.pk reported that the social networking site was down for some users around 5:30 a.m. ET, with more than 20,000 users reporting outages.
However, these outages seemed to have resolved after about an hour, the outages returned around 9:30 a.m. ET, with more than 40,000 users reporting issues.
Though some users were able to access X off and on, the issues continued past 1:30 p.m. ET.
To note, this is not the first time Musk has made claims about cyberattack as he detailed similar reason last year when X service was disrupted, leaving Spaces crashed in the middle.