Buckingham Palace gives key update amid Charles, William, Kate’s reunion

King Charles expresses gratitude to Commonwealth countries for hosting Royal Family members

  • March 10, 2025
Buckingham Palace has shared a key message amid King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and the royal family member’s reunion for a special event.

On March 10, the British monarch and the Princess of Wales attended the Commonwealth Day service after skipping it last year due to cancer diagnosis.

The palace posted photos of the previous trips of the royal family members on Instagram and penned, “Thank you to everyone around the Commonwealth who has welcomed a member of the Royal Family to their country in the past year.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Anne reunited at Westminster Abbey for the big event. 

His majesty and the Prince of Wales shared a heartfelt moment during the service.

King Charles also thanked the Commonwealth countries for hosting royals.

Let’s take a look at all the royal visits to the Commonwealth countries between 2024-2025.

1. The King and Queen to Australia.

2. Their Majesties to Samoa.

3. The Prince of Wales to South Africa.

4. The Duke of Edinburgh to Uganda.

5. The Princess Royal to South Africa.

6. The Duke of Edinburgh to India.

7. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to Malta.

8. The Princess Royal to Sri Lanka.

