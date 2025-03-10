King Charles graces Commonwealth Day service with Kate, William, Camilla

King Charles has attended the Commonwealth Day service with Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla.
The Princess of Wales graced the special service for the first time in two years due to cancer diagnosis.
After concluding the big event, Charles shared a poignant message on Instagram.
He said in a statement, “The King and Queen, joined by The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Princess Royal and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, attended today’s Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey.”
Related: Buckingham Palace gives key update amid Charles, William, Kate’s reunion
The British monarch continued, “The service drew on this year’s Commonwealth Day theme ‘Together We Thrive’, celebrating the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth family and the importance of fostering strong and connected communities.”
On March 10, Princess Anne, Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester and Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester also stepped out for the commemoration.
Princess Kate donned a red dress by Catherine Walker with a bow detail and matching hat by Gina Foster.
For accessories, she opted for Queen Elizabeth's four-strand Garrard pearl choker with diamond clasp and Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl drop earrings.
Notably, her appearance at the Commonwealth Day service comes after she admitted to “cancer remission” in January 2025.
Related: King Charles celebrates Commonwealth Day with powerful video message