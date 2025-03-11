Trending

Deepika Padukone attends Louis Vuitton show at 2025 Paris Fashion Week

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 11, 2025

Deepika Padukone has recently dropped jaws by attending the Louis Vuitton show at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week.

After becoming a mother, the popular Indian actress traveled to the city of love to mark her presence at the fashion event, where the luxury brand showcased its annual winter/fall collection for 2025/2026.

The XXX: Return of Xander Cage star also released a series of photos on her Instagram account on Monday, March 10, from her new international collaboration.

In the viral photos, Deepika was seen candidly posing near the Eiffel Tower, while flaunting her breathtaking Louis Vuitton outfit. 

For the star-studded event, the Chennai Express actress wore a white oversized blazer and a matching hat that she paired with black leggings and coordinated heels.

As Deepika's post gained popularity on social media, fans quickly bombarded her comments section with their heartfelt praises and admiration.

Among her well-wishers was her husband, Ranveer Singh, who could not resist asking "mercy."

Deepika Padukone ignites Paris Fashion Week’s ramp after becoming mother

According to The Indian Express, Deepika is the first Indian celebrity to become the global ambassador for Louis Vuitton. 

This appearance of the actress marked her first International collaboration after welcoming her daughter, Dua.

Deepika Padukone and her husband, Ranveer Singh, announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy on September 8, 2024, via heartfelt Instagram post.   

