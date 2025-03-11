Kim Sae Ron, Kim Soo Hyun relationship: Aunt reveals shocking details

The South Korean entertainment industry was left in shock when the beloved actress Kim Sae-ron passed away at the age of 24.
With internet still debating the reason behind her death and the involvement of her rumoured boyfriend and fellow actor Kim Soo-hyun, the actress's aunt has came out with serious allegation against him.
Appearing on the YouTube channel "Garosero Research Institute," known for its controversial content, Kim's aunt accused the Queen of Tears actor of being in a romantic relationship with Sae-ron when she was just 15-year-old and he was 27.
According to the allegations, they were together for six years, from 2015 to 2021.
Additionally, the aunt shared that Soo-hyun's action are what led Sae-ron to take extreme measures.
The Mirror of the Witch actress joined Soo-hyun's management company, Gold Medalist, in 2019, where she provided unpaid labour in the form of giving acting lessons and assisting in talent direction.
Their relationship reportedly ended following Sae-ron's drunk driving incident in 2022.
The company covered damaged from the incident worth 700 million Korean won, with Soo-hyun reiterating that the Bloodhounds actress did not have to pay it back.
However, the agency later demanded the payment, corning the her into a financial and emotional vulnerable place, leaving the 24-year-old in shock.
The money demand led her to contact Soo-Hyun, which the later didn't reciprocate.
Meanwhile, the Gold Medalist has denied all claim made on the YouTube channel, referring them as "malicious" and "entirely false," while expressing sorrow over the actress passing.
Notably, Kim Sae-ron took her own life on February 16, 2025, which was also Kim Soo-Hyun's 37th birthday.