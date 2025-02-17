Entertainment

Kim Sae-ron’s tragic cause of death finally revealed

The ‘A Brand New Life’ actress was reported dead on February 16, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 17, 2025

Kim Sae-ron’s tragic cause of death finally revealed


Tragic reason behind Kim Sae-ron’s death is finally disclosed!

On Monday, February 17, 2025, police revealed it to Yonhap News Agency that the actress, who was renowned for her roles in Bloodhound and Mirror of the Witch, died by suicide.

The 24-year-old actress was found lifeless in her apartment by a friend who visited her residence and called the police on February 16.

“We believe she made an extreme choice and plan to handle it as a suicide,” stated police to the outlet.

Since after the tragic news of her passing, several social media users have been expressing their rage towards South Korean public for their immense backlash at Sae-ron following her 2022 DUI car crash.

Meanwhile, many have also been calling out the Korean entertainment industry for its gender-based double standards, stating that male celebrities are accepted regardless of being accused of sexual assaults and crimes, but females are targeted even if they take responsibility for their actions.

Kim Sae-ron stepped into the world of acting at the age of 9 and was best known for her performances in the movies The Man from Nowhere and A Brand New Life.

She is also regarded as the youngest actress invited to attend the Cannes Film Festival for A Brand New Life, as per IMDb.

Selena Gomez to collaborate with Gracie Abrams for new song?

Selena Gomez to collaborate with Gracie Abrams for new song?
Kim Sae-ron’s tragic cause of death finally revealed

Kim Sae-ron’s tragic cause of death finally revealed
Prince Harry gears up for sweet reunion with Meghan Marklel, Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry gears up for sweet reunion with Meghan Marklel, Archie, Lilibet
Kim Sae-ron’s death holds secret message for rumored boyfriend Kim Soo-hyun?

Kim Sae-ron’s death holds secret message for rumored boyfriend Kim Soo-hyun?
Selena Gomez to collaborate with Gracie Abrams for new song?
Selena Gomez to collaborate with Gracie Abrams for new song?
Kim Sae-ron’s death holds secret message for rumored boyfriend Kim Soo-hyun?
Kim Sae-ron’s death holds secret message for rumored boyfriend Kim Soo-hyun?
Timothée Chalamet recalls embarrassing moment before becoming famous
Timothée Chalamet recalls embarrassing moment before becoming famous
Ed Sheeran celebrates turning 34 with vibrant birthday bash
Ed Sheeran celebrates turning 34 with vibrant birthday bash
Jelly Roll reunites with Prince Harry during Invictus Games closing ceremony
Jelly Roll reunites with Prince Harry during Invictus Games closing ceremony
Kim Sae-ron’s death ignites rage over gender bias in Korean showbiz
Kim Sae-ron’s death ignites rage over gender bias in Korean showbiz
Chris Hemsworth takes break from work to enjoy secret ‘getaway’
Chris Hemsworth takes break from work to enjoy secret ‘getaway’
Kim Kardashian returns to 'SNL' stage for golden jubilee celebration
Kim Kardashian returns to 'SNL' stage for golden jubilee celebration
Camila Cabello announces 2025 headline tour at BAFTA after debuting new boyfriend
Camila Cabello announces 2025 headline tour at BAFTA after debuting new boyfriend
2025 BAFTA Awards full winner list: 'Concave', 'The Brutalist' rule with highest wins
2025 BAFTA Awards full winner list: 'Concave', 'The Brutalist' rule with highest wins
'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke makes candid confession before Season 5 release
'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke makes candid confession before Season 5 release
Timothée Chalamet takes girlfriend Kylie Jenner to 2025 BAFTA Awards
Timothée Chalamet takes girlfriend Kylie Jenner to 2025 BAFTA Awards