Kim Sae-ron’s tragic cause of death finally revealed

Tragic reason behind Kim Sae-ron’s death is finally disclosed!
On Monday, February 17, 2025, police revealed it to Yonhap News Agency that the actress, who was renowned for her roles in Bloodhound and Mirror of the Witch, died by suicide.
The 24-year-old actress was found lifeless in her apartment by a friend who visited her residence and called the police on February 16.
“We believe she made an extreme choice and plan to handle it as a suicide,” stated police to the outlet.
Since after the tragic news of her passing, several social media users have been expressing their rage towards South Korean public for their immense backlash at Sae-ron following her 2022 DUI car crash.
Meanwhile, many have also been calling out the Korean entertainment industry for its gender-based double standards, stating that male celebrities are accepted regardless of being accused of sexual assaults and crimes, but females are targeted even if they take responsibility for their actions.
Kim Sae-ron stepped into the world of acting at the age of 9 and was best known for her performances in the movies The Man from Nowhere and A Brand New Life.
She is also regarded as the youngest actress invited to attend the Cannes Film Festival for A Brand New Life, as per IMDb.