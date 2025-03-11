Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi to become parents?

Millie Bobby Brown is eager to start a family with her husband Jake Bongiovi

  • March 11, 2025
Millie Bobby Brown reveals baby plans with husband Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown is seemingly desperate to plan her first child with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, amid body-shaming controversy.

The Stranger Things actress recently made a guest appearance at the comedy podcast SmartLess, where she disclosed her plans to grow her family with her partner, whom she married in May 2024.

Comparing herself to her mom, Brown stated, "My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake."

Related: Millie Bobby Brown shuts down critics with bold move amid appearance backlash 

The 21-year-old actress said that once she shared her interest in becoming a parent with her mother, noting, "Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."

She further explained her passion for establishing a successful career as an actor and producer, The Electric State star remarked it is "important" for her to start a family first before focusing on the films.

These remarks of Millie Bobby Brown came after she slammed the tabloids for publishing the disturbing "body shaming" articles.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown blasts tabloids for negative coverage: 'This isn't journalism' 

Taking to Instagram handle, the Godzilla vs. Kong actress has taken a stand for herself, addressing the ongoing criticism over her physical appearance.  

