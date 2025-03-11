Sara Ali Khan defends brother Ibrahim amid ‘Nadaaniyan’ backlash  

Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan, has became the biggest cheerleader for her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, after his movie Nadaaniyan received severe backlash.
The 29-year-old Indian actress took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, March 10, to defend his younger sibling as his newly-released film sparked controversy.
Shortly after the release of the movie, fans criticised the aspiring actor for his poor acting performance.
For those unaware, Ibrahim has recently made his acting debut with the Netflix movie Nadaaniyan which also stars Khushi Kapoor.
Re-sharing the music video of a song Trikit Dhoom from his brother's film, Sara penned a heartfelt message that read, "Brother when are you going to stop blowing up??? [I really hope never.]"
The Sky Force actress also cherished childhood memories, as she disclosed in her caption that she used to trouble Ibrahim when he was a child, saying, "I still remember I used to rag Little iggy who could be a drag."
"But now seriously Darshaks don’t mean to brag But mere bhai ka alag hai swag, Victory is Ours, King! Raise the Flag High [My brother has a different swag, victory is ours, King! Raise the flag high.]"
Sara Ali Khan is the eldest daughter of popular Indian actor, Saif Ali Khan, whom he shares with his ex-wife Amrita Singh.
The former couple is also the parents of Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Ibrahim's film Nadaaniyan was released on Netflix on March 7, 2025.