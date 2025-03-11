Sports

Fortnite partners with Shohei Ohtani for exclusive in-game content

Ohtani will be first baseball player to get skin in popular battle royale game

  • March 11, 2025
Epic Games has officially confirmed that the Major League Baseball (MLB) superstar Shohei Ohtani will receive his own set of skins in Fortnite that will be released on March 17.

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Epic Games revealed that Shohei Ohtani’s first outfit will display the Dodgers player in his classic uniform with white and grey edit styles.

This skin will be accompanied by a bobblehead back bling modelled after Ohtani's pet dog named Decoy.

This outfit will also feature a special Lego style, which can be used in any of Fortnite's various Lego game modes.


Ohtani will be the first baseball player to get skin in the popular battle royale game. 

Recently, Fortnite launched Chapter 6 Season 2, which features a major partnership with the video game Mortal Kombat, as the character Sub-Zero is featured in the battle pass.

On the other hand, the second skin features Ohtani in a samurai-style baseball outfit with visible armour and a black and gold colour scheme. 

This will be one of Fortnite's reactive skins, as Ohtani's right arm will burst into flames after getting an elimination.

With so many collaborations to enjoy and even more likely on the way, many fans are looking forward to seeing what Epic Games comes up with next.

