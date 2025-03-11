Entertainment

Dua Lipa drops highly-anticipated music video with Jennie Kim

Dua Lipa announced collaboration with Korean singer Jennie Kim earlier this week

  March 11, 2025
Dua Lipa teased fans with an exciting update about her much-anticipated music collaboration with Korean rap icon Jennie Kim.

The Levitating crooner turned to her Instagram handle on Monday, March 10, to drop a few photos alongside the singer and also announce the release of their new track, Handlebars.

Dua kicked off her post by releasing a sneak peek into the music video album, as the singer's duo was seen singing a few lyrics of the iconic song.

The Break My Heart hitmaker penned a caption for her post, "Wake up!!!! Handlebars video just dropped!!!!" she also tagged Jennie in the caption.

As the Albanian singer's post gained traction on social media, fans began flooding the comments section to showcase their admiration over her new collaboration.

One fan commented, "Aaaahhhhhhh love it vocals make me falling falling like the lyrics love both of u my two crush."

"I am grateful to you for the best song and collaboration of the year! The sound of you two is wonderfully harmonious and feels like heaven! @jennierubyjane @dualipa you two did amazing!," another fan chimed in.

According to multiple media reports, Handlebars is just one of the songs featured on Jennie's new album, Ruby.

The song was originally released on Jennie's official YouTube channel of the 29-year-old singer on Monday, March 10, 2025.

