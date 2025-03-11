Matthew McConaughey earns huge honour for first film in six years

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • March 11, 2025
Matthew McConaughey earned a huge honour at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival for making return to the big screen after six years.

His new film The Rivals of Amziah King delighted viewers and received a rare seen standing ovation at SXSW in Austin, Texas.

The Interstellar actor, 55, plays the character of Andrew Patteron in the musical-thriller alongside Cole Sprouse and Jake Horowitz.

According to Variety, Matthew introduced the movie at the festival, saying, “It’s been six years since I did a film or was onscreen? Why did I come to this film, what was it? Not often does something cross my desk where I’m like ‘Oh, that’s an original language! I’ve never heard that before, but I know those people.”

He added, “Oh, that’s an original, time, place and space. Oh, there’s some real humour. There’s some real innocence and a whole lot of heart and [a] momentous amount of spirit…Those are the reasons why I did it. It’s also some kind of musical!”

This film marks Matthew’s first return to the big screen in six years.

The Rivals of Amziah King had its world premiere at SXSW on March 10, 2025. 

