Deepika Padukone teases Ranveer Singh with hilarious social media post

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have never shied away from showing affection for each other on social media.
Being one of the most beloved couples of Bollywood, the pair is always seen giving shout-outs to each other and leaving romantic comments on their Instagram posts.
Keeping the habits alive, Deepika on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, re-posted a hilarious clip on her Instagram stories as a playful dig to husband's phone habits.
In the video, a pigeon could be seen walking on the snowy ground, with no pattern, leaving marks in a disorderly manner, with a text that read, "My husband when he is on a call with someone."
The Chennai Express actress teasingly related the clip to Ranveer when he is on a call with his friend Vijay Subramanium, as she tagged the duo.
This jab came right after Deepika attended the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week as the first Indian global ambassador and dropped some glamorous clicks from the event.
To express admiration for his wife, Ranveer flocked to the comment section and wrote. "Lord have mercy on me."
Notably, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl, Dua on September 8, 2024.