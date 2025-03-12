Entertainment

Kim Kardashian, Khloé’ drops sneak peek into their exciting Indian trip

Kim Kardashian and Khloé will be featured in an upcoming episode of 'The Kardashians' season six this week

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé Kardashian are all set to share their recent trip to India in an upcoming episode of The Kardashians.

The SKIMS founder turned to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 11, to release the exciting teaser of the latest installment of the iconic reality TV show.

According to media reports, the viral trailer will include the sister’s recent international tour to India, where they attended the wedding festivities of popular Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son.

The reality TV stars attended the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani last year, where they chose to wear Indian designer Manish Malhotra’s wedding attires.

However, as per Kim and Khloé, things did not work out for them as they found difficulty in carrying heavy outfits.

In the viral teaser, the Kardashian sisters were seen exploring the country, visiting local temples, and working through crowded streets.

During the trailer, the Good American owner was heard saying to her elder sister about her expensive outfit, “Kim, it’s missing a diamond!”

To which the mother-of-four responded, "Oh my god! I’m going to have to pay for this."

For those unaware, The Kardashians season six's latest episode will be released on Hulu this week.   

