Gal Gadot finds difficulty in raising four daughters 

Gal Gadot has recently addressed the challenges she has been facing in raising her four daughters in this globally challenged era.
The Wonder Woman admitted to having difficulty in keeping her daughters away from social media.
In an interview with DuJour Magazine, Gal confessed that she felt growing up "was easier for her" as compared to her children now.
"I always tell my kids that for me, growing up was so much easier than it is for you. They grew up with all these filters. With curated postings. They think it's real, not knowing that it's been totally filtered and retouched," the 39-year-old actress noted.
The mother-of-two told the publication that she kept telling her girls "whatever" they see on social media is false nor true, "it’s a very confusing world for a girl."
Gal Gadot shares her four daughters Alma, Maya, Daniella, and Ori with her husband Jaron Varsano.
The couple welcomed their fourth daughter Ori in 2024.
On the work front, the Heart of Stone alum will next be seen in the family fantasy film, Snow White.
The movie is slated to be released across theatres on March 21, 2025.