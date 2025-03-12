Trending

Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik share enduring moment after 'Jeeto Pakistan League'

Pakistani celebrities Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed tied the knot in January 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 12, 2025
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik share enduring moment after Jeeto Pakistan League
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik share enduring moment after 'Jeeto Pakistan League'

Sana Javed and Shoib Malik have been quite open about their adoration for each other since they got married, with multiple on-screen appearances.

The love-struck couple made their latest appearance at Fahad Mustafa's mega-hit show Jeeto Pakistan League on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

After playing the games in the show, which Shoaib won by landslide, a hilarious clip circulated the internet where the married couple can be seen engaged in a cute banter about the result.

Related: Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation

In the viral video, the person capturing the moment could be heard teasingly asking the pair, "What happened?, to which the 43-year-old cricket replied, "This [the victory] was expected."


The Khaani actress quickly teased, "I helped you win because I'm a good wife."

They went back and fourth with each other, calling each other the reason behind the victory as the break room was filled with laughs seeing the interaction.

Fans also flocked to the comment section as they gushed over the couple.

 One user wrote, "Beautiful couple. Stay happy."

While another commented, "Mashallah (red heart) beautiful couple."

Related: Sana Javed make fans go gaga with her boss girl energy

Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik got married in 2024 after separating from their respective partners, Umair Jaswal and Sania Mirza respectively.

Remibrutinib proves effective against chronic spontaneous urticaria, study
Remibrutinib proves effective against chronic spontaneous urticaria, study
Zara Tindall, Mike make surprise appearance with Princess Eugenie, Jack
Zara Tindall, Mike make surprise appearance with Princess Eugenie, Jack
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely
Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely
Zara Noor Abbas opens up on dark side of Pakistan's showbiz
Zara Noor Abbas opens up on dark side of Pakistan's showbiz
Abhishek Bachchan makes heartfelt confession about daughter Aaradhya
Abhishek Bachchan makes heartfelt confession about daughter Aaradhya
Deepika Padukone teases Ranveer Singh with hilarious social media post
Deepika Padukone teases Ranveer Singh with hilarious social media post
Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals real reason of avoiding steamy scenes on screen
Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals real reason of avoiding steamy scenes on screen
Ayeza Khan hilariously reacts to ‘Farshi shalwar’ taking over fashion
Ayeza Khan hilariously reacts to ‘Farshi shalwar’ taking over fashion
Mahira Khan celebrates Nina Kashif's big day with heartfelt wishes
Mahira Khan celebrates Nina Kashif's big day with heartfelt wishes
Sara Ali Khan defends brother Ibrahim amid ‘Nadaaniyan’ backlash
Sara Ali Khan defends brother Ibrahim amid ‘Nadaaniyan’ backlash
Deepika Padukone ignites Paris Fashion Week’s ramp after becoming mother
Deepika Padukone ignites Paris Fashion Week’s ramp after becoming mother
Kareena Kapoor Khan honours late grandfather Raj at IIFA Awards 2025
Kareena Kapoor Khan honours late grandfather Raj at IIFA Awards 2025
Shreya Ghoshal melts over SRK’s ‘warm’ words at IIFA 2025
Shreya Ghoshal melts over SRK’s ‘warm’ words at IIFA 2025
Aamir Khan reveals alarming reason behind Indian cinema's decline
Aamir Khan reveals alarming reason behind Indian cinema's decline
Aamir Khan reveals why he passed on Shah Rukh, Salman’s biggest hits
Aamir Khan reveals why he passed on Shah Rukh, Salman’s biggest hits