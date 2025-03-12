Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik share enduring moment after 'Jeeto Pakistan League'

Sana Javed and Shoib Malik have been quite open about their adoration for each other since they got married, with multiple on-screen appearances.
The love-struck couple made their latest appearance at Fahad Mustafa's mega-hit show Jeeto Pakistan League on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
After playing the games in the show, which Shoaib won by landslide, a hilarious clip circulated the internet where the married couple can be seen engaged in a cute banter about the result.
In the viral video, the person capturing the moment could be heard teasingly asking the pair, "What happened?, to which the 43-year-old cricket replied, "This [the victory] was expected."
The Khaani actress quickly teased, "I helped you win because I'm a good wife."
They went back and fourth with each other, calling each other the reason behind the victory as the break room was filled with laughs seeing the interaction.
Fans also flocked to the comment section as they gushed over the couple.
One user wrote, "Beautiful couple. Stay happy."
While another commented, "Mashallah (red heart) beautiful couple."
Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik got married in 2024 after separating from their respective partners, Umair Jaswal and Sania Mirza respectively.